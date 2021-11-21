French police forces go to Guadeloupe amid COVID-19 riots

BY ELODIE SOUPAMA AND SYLVIE CORBET

LE GOSIER, Guadeloupe (AP) — France is sending police special forces to its overseas Caribbean territory of Guadeloupe as protests over COVID-19 restrictions have erupted into rioting and looting for the third day in a row. Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin denounced the violence as “unacceptable” in an interview Sunday. He said 50 police special forces are arriving Sunday in Guadeloupe, in addition to 200 other police officers sent earlier. Protesters kept up the road blockades, which were making travel across the island nearly impossible and causing problems for its hospitals. Darmanin said in Paris that “some shots have been fired against police.” Three people were reported injured and videos on social media showed cars and some buildings set on fire.