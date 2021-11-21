French special forces go to Guadeloupe amid COVID pass riots

PARIS (AP) — France is sending police special forces to its overseas Caribbean territory of Guadeloupe as protests over COVID-19 restrictions erupted into rioting scenes. Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin denounced “unacceptable” violence in an interview to Le Parisien newspaper published Sunday. He said that 50 officers from police special forces are to arrive in Guadeloupe. They come in addition to 200 other police officers sent to the Caribbean island from France’s mainland. The move comes after several days of protests and road blockades that prompted violence. Darmanin said in Paris that “some shots have been fired against police officers” and there has been looting. Videos posted on social media showed street equipment, cars and some buildings have been set on fire.