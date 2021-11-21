Mulled wine, Xmas vibes: Austrians enjoy day before lockdown

By EMILY SCHULTHEIS

Associated Press

VIENNA (AP) — Austrians are enjoying a last day out in coffeehouses and at Christmas markets before the government imposes a nationwide lockdown to combat a fourth surge of coronavirus infections. The measures take effect early Monday and are expected to last for a maximum of 20 days. But they will be reevaluated after 10 days and will require people to stay home apart from basic reasons like getting groceries, going to the doctor and exercising. Restaurants and most shops will close and larger events will be canceled. Schools and day care will remain open but parents are encouraged to keep their children home. Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg has also announced that Austria will introduce a vaccine mandate starting Feb. 1.