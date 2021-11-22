World shares mostly higher as lockdowns, inflation loom

By ELAINE KURTENBACH

AP Business Writer

Markets have opened higher in Europe after a mixed day of trading in Asia. A resurgence of coronavirus outbreaks has prompted some countries to look to stricter precautions to curb yet another wave of the pandemic. Shares rose in London, Paris, Tokyo, South Korea and Shanghai but fell in Hong Kong and Sydney. On Wall Street on Friday, the Nasdaq composite closed above 16,000 for the first time. The S&P 500 index gave up 0.1% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.8%. Investors are watching to see if President Joe Biden will decide to keep Jerome Powell at the helm of the Federal Reserve.