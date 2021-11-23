Stocks are mixed, oil prices rise despite release of crude

By DAMIAN J. TROISE and ALEX VEIGA

AP Business Writers

Stocks are mixed in choppy trading on Wall Street Tuesday, keeping the major indexes hovering near their recent all-time highs. Losses in big technology stocks and a mix of companies that rely on consumer spending tempered gains elsewhere in the market. The S&P 500 rose 0.1%, The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.5% and the Nasdaq slipped 0.6%. Prices for crude oil and wholesale gasoline rose despite the fact that President Joe Biden ordered 50 million barrels of oil released from the nation’s strategic reserve to help bring down energy costs. The move was made in concert with other big oil-consuming nations. Gains from banks and energy companies tempered losses from falling communications and technology stocks.