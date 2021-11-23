Stocks wobble, oil prices rise despite release of crude

By DAMIAN J. TROISE

AP Business Writer

Stocks wobbled in morning trading on Wall Street Tuesday as gains from a mix of banks and energy companies countered losses from communications and technology companies. The S&P 500 fell 0.1%, The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.1% and the Nasdaq slipped 0.5%. Prices for crude oil and wholesale gasoline rose despite the fact that President Joe Biden ordered 50 million barrels of oil released from the nation’s strategic reserve to help bring down energy costs. The move was made in concert with other big oil-consuming nations. Banks and energy companies made gains and countered falling communications and technology stocks.