Denmark seeks support to reintroduce face mask use

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Denmark’s government says it will seek support in parliament to reintroduce mandates for wearing face masks in public places amid a rise in coronavirus cases. The new regulation would cover public transportation, hospitals and medical facilities and shops among other places. It would also expand the use of the country’s COVID-19 digital pass. Denmark has seen an uptick in infections like many other countries. Health authorities say the numbers of cases and hospitalizations have risen faster than expected. Denmark has said it will offer a booster shot and has started with older people and the vulnerable.