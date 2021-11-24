Portugal sees jump in COVID-19 cases, eyes restrictions

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Portugal is reporting its highest number of new daily COVID-19 infections since July amid a surge in cases across Europe. Hospitalizations are rising more slowly in the country where 86% of people are vaccinated. The Portuguese government is due to announce on Thursday what new pandemic restrictions it is introducing, seven weeks after scrapping almost all of them due to the high vaccination rate. The General Directorate for Health officially reported 3,773 new cases Wednesday with 681 in hospital, 105 in ICUs and 17 deaths. The number of patients in hospitals was the highest since September.