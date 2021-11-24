Slovakia approves 2-week nationwide lockdown as virus surges

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — The Slovak government has approved a two-week national lockdown amid a record surge of coronavirus infections. Prime Minister Eduard Heger said the measures that become effective on Friday will target all, both unvaccinated and vaccinated. Under the lockdown, people can leave their homes only for some specific reasons. These include buying essential goods, traveling to work and school or to get vaccinated. The lockdown was announced Wednesday. The Health Ministry said that daily infections surpassed 10,000 for the first time, with 10,315 testing positive on Tuesday. That’s over 1,000 more than the previous record registered Friday.