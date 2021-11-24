Stocks edge higher after another choppy day on Wall Street

By DAMIAN J. TROISE and ALEX VEIGA

AP Business Writers

Stocks ended with scant gains after another wobbly day of trading on Wall Street Wednesday as the market remained unsettled ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. The S&P 500 edged up 0.2%, even as slightly more stocks fell than rose. The index, which set a record high last Thursday, was pushed and pulled by swings in technology and consumer-focused companies. The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged lower and the Nasdaq rose 0.4%. Supply chain problems hurt results for several large retailers. Gap sank 24% after its earnings came in far below forecasts. Nordstrom sank 29% after it also reported very weak results.