Wall Street opens lower; Gap, Nordstrom sink on weak results

The Associated Press

Stocks are opening lower on Wall Street as the market continues an unsettled period of trading ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday in the U.S. The S&P 500 gave back 0.3% in the early going Wednesday. The benchmark index, which set a record high last Thursday, was weighed down by losses in technology and consumer-focused companies. Tesla fell nearly 4%, while Gap sank 20% after reporting results that came in far below analysts’ forecasts. Nordstrom gave up 25% after it also reported very weak results. European markets were lower and Asian markets closed mixed. Crude oil prices slipped.