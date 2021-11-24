White House: No apparent disruption from vaccine mandate

By ZEKE MILLER and COLLEEN LONG

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration’s vaccine mandate for millions of federal workers seems to be working, with no apparent disruption to law enforcement, intelligence-gathering or holiday travel. The White House says 92% of the 3.5 million federal workers covered by Biden’s mandate reported to the government that they are at least partially vaccinated. According to data provided by the White House Wednesday, the highest number of partial vaccinations by the deadline was at the Agency for International Development, which had 97.8%, followed closely by the Department of Health and Human Services at 96.4% and State Department at 96.1% The department with the least number of partially vaccinated employees was the Agriculture Department, at 86.1%