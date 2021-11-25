Coal mine fire in Russia’s Siberia kills 11, dozens trapped

By DARIA LITVINOVA

Associated Press

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian authorities say a fire at a coal mine in Siberia has killed 11 people and injured 60 others. Dozens of others are still trapped. A Russian news agency says the blaze took place in the Kemerovo region in southwestern Siberia. The report said that coal dust caught fire and the smoke quickly filled the mine through the ventilation system. A total of 285 people were in the mine at the time of the incident with 239 of them having been evacuated. Efforts to rescue the rest were halted on Thursday afternoon because of an explosion threat.