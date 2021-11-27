Amid riots, France to consider some autonomy for Guadeloupe

PARIS (AP) — France’s government is offering to discuss greater autonomy for the French Caribbean island of Guadeloupe. The island has been wracked by virus-related rioting and strikes that reflect long-running frustrations over inequality with the French mainland. The overnight offer by the government minister for overseas affairs drew sharp criticism Saturday from conservative and far right candidates for France’s April presidential election. Guadeloupe uses the euro currency and has close political ties to the mainland. But high unemployment in Guadeloupe and nearby Martinique, high costs of living and lingering anger over historical abuses have prompted some local officials to demand change. Both Guadeloupe and Martinique are overseas departments of France.