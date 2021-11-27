UK plans new measures to combat omicron coronavirus variant

By PAN PYLAS

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — The U.K. government say that it’s planning new measures to combat the omicron COVID-19 variant, including mandatory PCR tests for all arriving international travelers and ramping up the use of face masks. Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the measures at a news conference alongside his chief medical officers on Saturday. The U.K. health secretary confirmed hours earlier that two people tested positive with the omicron variant and that the cases are linked and related to travel from southern Africa.