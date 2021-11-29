Cyber Monday sales should be robust but business cooling

By ANNE D’INNOCENZIO

AP Retail Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Consumers are expected to spend between $10.2 billion and $11.3 billion on Monday, making it once again the biggest online shopping day of the year, according to Adobe Digital Economy Index. Still, spending on what is known as Cyber Monday could drop from last year’s $10.8 billion total as Americans spread out their shopping in response to early discounting that retailers started in October, according to Adobe. Both Black Friday and Thanksgiving Day online shopping fell short of Adobe’s prediction for growth. Adobe says it’s the first time it has seen decreased spending on the big shopping days, which have seen healthy growth rates since Adobe first began reporting on e-commerce in 2012.