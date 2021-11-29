GivingTuesday CEO talks about campaign, younger donors

By HALELUYA HADERO

In the past 10 years, charities have made splashy fundraising appeals and raked in billions in donations on GivingTuesday, which takes place the first Tuesday after Thanksgiving. Last year, American donors gave nearly $2.5 billion amid growing needs brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic and the nation’s racial reckoning. How much money will flood into charities this Tuesday is anyone’s guess. Asha Curran, the CEO of the organization that promotes the campaign, says people are also gearing up to participate in ways that don’t involve giving money. The AP recently talked with her about the campaign, younger donors and other things.