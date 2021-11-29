Global stocks mixed after new virus variant spreads

By JOE McDONALD

AP Business Writer

BEIJING (AP) — European stocks have rebounded while Asian markets fell further after the coronavirus’s omicron variant was found in more countries and governments imposed travel controls. Market benchmarks in London and Frankfurt gained 0.8% at the opening. Shanghai, Tokyo and Hong Kong declined, though losses were smaller than Friday’s fall after reports the variant first spotted in South Africa appeared to spread around the globe. Wall Street futures were higher. In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude surged $3.50 to $71.65 per barrel in New York, rebounding from Friday’s $10.24 plunge. Brent crude jumped $3.37 to $74.96 per barrel in London.