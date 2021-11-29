Twitter CEO steps down, leaves company at a crossroads

By BARBARA ORTUTAY, MICHELLE CHAPMAN and TALI ARBEL

AP Business Writers

Jack Dorsey is leaving his post as Twitter’s chief executive. It’s the second time in his career that he’s stepped down from the job. This time he says it’s by choice. Dorsey offered no specific reasons for his resignation Monday beyond an abstract argument that Twitter should “break away” from its founders. He started the company and spent 16 years there in various roles. He will be succeeded by Twitter’s current chief technology officer. Dorsey was the social platform’s first CEO in 2007 until he was forced out the following year, then returned to the role in 2015.