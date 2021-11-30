Asian shares mixed after omicron worries rattle Wall Street

By YURI KAGEYAMA

AP Business Writer

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares are mixed amid nervous trading due to worries over the newest coronavirus variant. Japan’s benchmark gyrated after the opening and is higher in morning trading. Shares jumped in South Korea, while falling in Australia. Hong Kong shares rose, while those in Shanghai were little changed. Wall Street’s losses deepened after the head of the Federal Reserve said it will consider shutting off its support for financial markets sooner than expected. The detection of the omicron variant in Japan, as well as Brazil, is raising fears that further measures to contain infections could squelch tourism and economic activity.