German prosecutors probe alleged tax evasion by tax advisers

German investigators have searched offices of accountancy firm PricewaterhouseCoopers and the homes of current and former employees in a probe of alleged tax evasion by tax advisers. Prosecutors said Tuesday that the investigation centers on an alleged scheme used between 2012 and 2017 by the suspects, ages 50 to 67, to inaccurately declare revenue from tax advice to German clients as the proceeds of a Swiss partner company. Prosecutors said that the scheme allowed them to evade taxes to the tune of more than 11 million euros ($12.4 million) over five years.