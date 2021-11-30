Germany to tighten COVID measures, decisions on Thursday

By GEIR MOULSON

Associated Press

BERLIN (AP) — Officials say Germany’s national and state leaders will decide Thursday on new measures to tackle a sharp rise in coronavirus infections Those are likely to include restrictions on shopping for unvaccinated people and on crowds at soccer matches, and possible moves toward a vaccine mandate for all. Outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel and her designated successor, Olaf Scholz, held talks with Germany’s 16 state governors on Tuesday, hours after the country’s top court strengthened politicians’ hand by rejecting complaints against curfews and other restrictions imposed earlier this year.