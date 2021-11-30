Powell says Fed may accelerate pullback in economic support

By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER

AP Economics Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said Tuesday that with the economy growing at a healthy clip and high inflation likely to persist well into next year, the Fed may more quickly dial back its stimulus efforts. The Fed is currently reducing its $120 billion monthly bond purchases, which are intended to lower longer-term interest rates, at a pace of $15 billion a month, which would end those purchases in June. But Fed officials will discuss reducing the purchases more quickly at its coming meeting December 14-15.