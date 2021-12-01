Data hacked for 400,000 Planned Parenthood LA patients

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles branch of Planned Parenthood chapter has been hit by a data breach involving about 400,000 patients, but the group says there is no indication the information was used “for fraudulent purposes.” The organization says a hacker installed computer malware in October and “exfiltrated” files containing patient names and possibly addresses, insurance and medical information. Planned Parenthood Los Angeles says the attack involved ransomware, but it didn’t say whether it paid a ransom. The breach is under investigation.