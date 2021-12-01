EU chief calls for debate on making COVID-19 jabs mandatory

By RAF CASESRT

Associated Press

BRUSSELS (AP) — The chief of the European Union’s executive arm says EU nations should consider making COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory because too many people still refuse to get shots voluntarily. The EU-wide vaccination rate stands at 66%, and unexpectedly high case surges in much of the 27-nation bloc has led many member countries to renew mask requirements and take other steps to curb infections. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Wednesday that it was “understandable and appropriate” to have a discussion about “how we can encourage and potentially think about mandatory vaccination within the European Union.” Health policy remains a national prerogative in the EU, and making jabs mandatory remains a highly controversial issue.