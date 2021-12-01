From Square to Block: Another tech company changes its name

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — There’s a new Silicon Valley corporate name change on the block. A month after Facebook changed its name to Meta, Square Inc. is changing its name to Block. Square is the San Francisco-based payments company headed by former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey. It said Wednesday it’s making the change because the Square name has become synonymous with the company’s commerce and payments business. But it has grown since its start in 2009 and now owns the Tidal music streaming service, Cash App and TBD54566975, a financial services platform whose primary focus is Bitcoin. The move comes just two days after Dorsey resigned as CEO of Twitter. He’s still CEO of the newly named Block.