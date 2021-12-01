Gates, French Gates offer post-divorce philanthropic plans

The Associated Press

Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates say they will still work with the Giving Pledge. That’s the campaign they co-founded with Warren Buffett in 2010 to encourage billionaires to donate the majority of their wealth through philanthropy. But following their divorce earlier this year, the two will work with the campaign separately and in their own ways. In individual letters posted Tuesday by Giving Pledge, Gates and French Gates outlined their differing philosophies to giving. French Gates says she plans to focus on fighting poverty and advancing equality. Gates wrote that he plans to keep the Gates Foundation as the primary outlet for his giving.