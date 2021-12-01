Haugen urges lawmakers to avert impasse on social media laws

By MARCY GORDON

AP Business Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ex-Facebook employee and whistleblower Frances Haugen implored lawmakers to avoid falling into the usual congressional stalemate as they weigh proposals to curb abuses in social media platforms by limiting the companies’ free-speech protections against legal liability. “Facebook wants you to get caught up in a long, drawn out debate over the minutiae of different legislative approaches. Please don’t fall into that trap,” Haugen testified at a hearing by a House Energy and Commerce subcommittee. Lawmakers brought forward proposals after Haugen presented a case that Facebook’s systems amplify online hate and extremism and fail to protect young users from harmful content.