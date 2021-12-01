Skip to Content
Stocks churn as Wall Street’s omicron ride keeps jolting

By STAN CHOE, DAMIAN J. TROISE and ALEX VEIGA
AP Business Writers

Wall Street has investors on another roller-coaster ride Wednesday, as an early stock market rally lost steam, knocking indexes into the red. The S&P 500 was down 0.5% after having been 1.9% higher in the early going following some better-than-expected readings on the U.S. economy. The afternoon reversal is the latest dizzying move for Wall Street’s benchmark, which sank 2.3% on Friday for its worst loss since February, only to then rise 1.3% and then fall 1.9%. The wild movements are partly the result of investors struggling to handicap how much damage the newest coronavirus variant will do to the economy.  

