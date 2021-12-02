Austria’s new chancellor resigns; predecessor quits politics

By FRANK JORDANS

Associated Press

BERLIN (AP) — Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg has announced he is stepping down just two months after taking over from predecessor Sebastian Kurz. In a written statement Schallenberg, a former foreign minister, said he would leave as soon as the conservative Austrian People’s Party names a new leader. Kurz was party’s leader, but he announced earlier Thursday he was quitting politics. Schallenberg took office in October after Austrian prosecutors announced that Kurz was a target of an investigation into suspected bribery and breach of trust. The junior coalition partner in Kurz’s government demanded his replacement and he resigned. Austrian media report that Interior Minister Karl Nehammer could become the party’s new leader and succeed Schallenberg as chancellor.