Broad rally lifts US stocks after run of volatile trading

By DAMIAN J. TROISE and ALEX VEIGA

AP Business Writers

Stocks rose broadly on Wall Street Thursday as investors continue to monitor the spread of the new coronavirus variant as well as measures that governments are taking to restrain it. The S&P 500 rose 1.4% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 1.8%. The Nasdaq rose 0.8%. The tech-heavy index was held back by a loss in Apple after news outlets reported that the company was seeing weaker demand for its iPhone 13. Small-company stocks outpaced the rest of the market. Crude oil prices rose after OPEC stuck to its plans to boost output via steady, modest monthly increases.