EU court calls for dismissal of Hungary-Poland challenge

By RAF CASERT

Associated Press

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s highest court has advised that the principle to link the bloc’s budget disbursements to the respect for rule of law are compatible with EU law and that the challenge by Hungary and Poland should be dismissed. The right-wing governments of both nations argued that such a decision lacked the proper legal basis. Both nations are large recipients of EU funds. They have come under increasing criticism over the past few years that they are veering away from the Western principles of the respect of rule of law in their nations. Both have one-party rule at the moment. The advice of the court Thursday precedes a full court decision that is expected within the coming months.