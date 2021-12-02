Germany backs restrictions for unvaccinated as mandate looms

By FRANK JORDANS

Associated Press

BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel says that people who aren’t vaccinated will be excluded from non-essential stores, cultural and recreational venues as part of an effort to curb coronavirus infections. New cases again topped 70,000 newly confirmed cases in a 24-hour period. Merkel the measures were necessary in light of concerns that hospitals in Germany could become overloaded with people suffering COVID-19 infections, which are more likely to be serious in those who haven’t been vaccinated. She said parliament will also debate the possibility of imposing a general vaccine mandate that would come into force as early as February.