Shutdown risk eases as Senate pushes toward funding vote

By KEVIN FREKING and LISA MASCARO

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The risk of a government shutdown appears to be easing. The House has passed a bill that funds the government through Feb. 18, avoiding a short-term shutdown after midnight Friday. The Senate is expected to soon follow suit and send the measure to President Joe Biden for his signature. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer told reporters Thursday that it is “looking good” that senators will pass the bill and “make sure the government stays open.” Earlier in the day, he had warned of the possibility of a shutdown and said, “let’s be clear, if there is a shutdown, it will be a Republican, anti-vaccine shutdown.”