Stocks open mostly higher, but Apple loss weighs on tech

The Associated Press

Stocks are opening mostly higher on Wall Street Thursday as investors continue to monitor the spread of the new coronavirus variant as well as measures that the U.S. and other governments are taking to restrain it. The S&P 500 was up 0.3% in the early going, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.6%. The Nasdaq lagged behind with a gain of 0.1%. The tech-heavy index was weighed down by a 2.7% loss in Apple after news outlets reported that the company was seeing weaker demand for its iPhone 13. Crude oil prices fell as OPEC and allied oil-producing countries met.