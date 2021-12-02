Stocks rise on Wall Street, but Apple loss weighs on tech

By DAMIAN J. TROISE

AP Business Writer

Stocks rose broadly in morning trading on Wall Street Thursday as investors continue to monitor the spread of the new coronavirus variant as well as measures that the U.S. and other governments are taking to restrain it. The S&P 500 rose 0.8% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 1.2%. The Nasdaq fell 0.1%. The tech-heavy index was held back by a 3% loss in Apple after news outlets reported that the company was seeing weaker demand for its iPhone 13. Bond yields remained stable. Crude oil prices fell slightly after OPEC decided to maintain the amount of oil it pumps to the world.