UK court backs Meghan in dispute over privacy with publisher

By SYLVIA HUI and JILL LAWLESS

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — A British court has dismissed an appeal by a newspaper publisher seeking to overturn an earlier ruling that it breached the privacy of the Duchess of Sussex by publishing portions of a letter she wrote to her estranged father. The Court of Appeal on Thursday upheld a February High Court ruling that publication of the letter that the former Meghan Markle wrote to her father Thomas Markle after she married Prince Harry in 2018 was “manifestly excessive and hence unlawful.” The publisher of the Mail on Sunday and the MailOnline website challenged that decision. In a statement, Meghan said the ruling was “a victory not just for me, but for anyone who has ever felt scared to stand up for what’s right.”