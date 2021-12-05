Lawyer: Chris Cuomo accuser was disgusted by ‘hypocrisy’

By DAVID BAUDER and JOCELYN NOVECK

Associated Press Writers

NEW YORK (AP) — A woman who lodged a sexual harassment allegation against former CNN anchor Chris Cuomo was “disgusted” by what she saw as his hypocrisy and attempts to discredit women who made similar allegations against his brother. The woman’s lawyer released a statement Sunday. The woman’s complaint became known shortly after CNN fired Cuomo Saturday night. He had been criticized for breaching journalistic ethics by trying to help his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, beat his own harassment charges. The woman was motivated to come forward after Cuomo’s statements saying he cared deeply and profoundly about issues of sexual misconduct, regarding allegations against his brother.