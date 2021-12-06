China’s November exports rise 21.4% but growth eases

By JOE McDONALD

AP Business Writer

BEIJING (AP) — China has reported its exports rose by double digits in November but growth declined, while imports accelerated in a sign of stronger domestic demand. Customs data showed exports rose 21.4% over a year earlier to $325.5 billion, decelerating from October’s 27.1% growth. Imports surged 31.7% to $253.8 billion, up from the previous month’s 20.6% rate. China’s exports have been boosted by foreign demand at a time when other global competitors are hampered by anti-coronavirus controls. Stronger imports suggest consumer and other demand is rebounding after economic growth sank to an unexpectedly low 4.9% over a year ago in the latest quarter.