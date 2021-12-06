Navy suspends use of military tank farm above Hawaii aquifer

HONOLULU (AP) — The U.S. Navy has suspended use of World War II-era fuel tank farm above a Hawaii aquifer that supplies nearly 20% of Honolulu’s drinking water. Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro made the announcement Monday during a briefing with reporters at Pearl Harbor after problems surfaced about two weeks ago on and near the base. Nearly 1,000 military households have complained that their tap water smells like fuel and some have also complained that they have suffered physical ailments such as cramps and vomiting. Fuel from the tanks is used to power many U.S. military ships and planes that patrol the Pacific Ocean.