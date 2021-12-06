Scientists slam German tabloid’s pandemic coverage

BERLIN (AP) — Scientific organizations in Germany have accused the country’s biggest-selling newspaper of contributing to public hostility against scientists during the coronavirus pandemic. In a statement Monday, the Alliance of Scientific Organization criticized a recent report by the Bild tabloid for singling out three researchers who had called for tougher restrictions to reduce COVID-19 infections in Germany. The paper published pictures of the three scientists Saturday with the headline “Trio of experts give us frustration for the holidays.” It came days after federal and state officials agreed to tighten rules, particularly for unvaccinated people, amid a surge of new cases. Publisher Axel Springer, which owns Bild, said it understood the criticism and took it seriously.