Trump media venture eyed by regulators; names Nunes CEO

By STAN CHOE and BERNARD CONDON

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — The blank-check company that aims to take Trump Media & Technology Group public says two regulatory agencies are scrutinizing the deal. Digital World Acquisition, which is often referred to by its trading symbol of “DWAC,” said it is cooperating with “the preliminary, fact-finding inquiries” by the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority. Just what the regulators are probing is not clear. Separately, Trump Media announced that Congressman Devin Nunes, Republican from California and a staunch supporter of the former president, will leave Congress to become the company’s chief executive in January.