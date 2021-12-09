For NYC businesses, vaccine mandates put damper on holiday

By BOBBY CAINA CALVAN and MAE ANDERSON

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — A surprise year-end decree by Mayor Bill de Blasio ordering virtually all businesses to get workers vaccinated is forcing vaccine holdouts to choose between jabs or jobs. The mandate will take effect Dec. 27, with workers needing to provide proof they received at least one dose of the vaccine. Workers at businesses from nail salons to big Wall Street firms would not be able to opt out by getting COVID-19 testing. Legal challenges are being readied. Although the mandate is set to go into effect two days after Christmas, the city hasn’t released details about how businesses will submit proof of employee compliance.