MILAN (AP) — Italian bank UniCredit has announced a three-year business plan that includes distributing some 16 billion euros to shareholders from 2022 to 2024. The plan released Thursday under new CEO Andrea Orcel also calls for raising net profit to 4.5 billion euros by 2024, from a targeted 3.3 billion this year. The bank’s shares grew by 9.5%, to 12.65 euros, after the plan was announced.