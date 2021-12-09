Macron unveils EU agenda ahead of French presidential race

By SYLVIE CORBET

The Associated Press

PARIS (AP) — French President Macron has presented the priorities for France’s upcoming presidency of the European Union. France’s turn in the European Council’s rotating six-month presidency starts Jan. 1 and overlaps with the country’s presidential election. Macron says France plans to use its EU tenure to promote “a powerful Europe in the world, fully sovereign, free to make its choices and master of its own destiny.” A news conference the French leader held Thursday was only the second time Macron appeared before reporters at the Elysee presidential palace in Paris to answer a broad range of questions. The 43-year-old centrist leader has yet to formally declare whether he will seek a second term.