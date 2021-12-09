Skip to Content
Starbucks workers vote to unionize in Buffalo, New York

By DEE-ANN DURBIN
AP Business Writer

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Starbucks workers have voted to unionize in Buffalo, New York over the company’s objections, pointing the way to a new labor model for the 50-year old coffee giant. The National Labor Relations Board said Thursday that workers voted 19-8 in favor of a union. If the labor board certifies the vote — a process expected to take about a week — it would be the first for any Starbucks-owned store in the U.S. to unionize. Starbucks has actively fought unionization at its stores for decades, saying its stores function best when it works directly with employees.

