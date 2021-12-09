Stocks open slightly lower on Wall Street as momentum cools
The Associated Press
Stocks are opening slightly lower on Wall Street Thursday as investors tapped on the brakes after three days of gains. The S&P 500 index slipped 0.2% in the early going, and the Nasdaq gave up 0.1%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.3%. The modest pullback came after investors pushed the S&P 500 index up 3.6% over the first three days of the week, largely in response to easing worries about the omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus. CVS Health rose after raising its dividend and issuing a solid forecast. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell slightly to 1.49%.