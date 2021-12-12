Skip to Content
EU lawmaker Androulakis elected Greek socialist leader

By DEMETRIS NELLAS
Associated Press

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s third-largest group in parliament has elected a European Parliament lawmaker as its new leader. Nikos Androulakis defeated former Prime Minister George Papandreou to lead socialist coalition Movement for Change. Partial results showed the 42-year-old Androulakis with 68.4% of the vote compared to 31.6% for the 69-year-old Papandreou. Papandreou called his rival to congratulate him. Androulakis started his political career as a leader of the youth wing of the Panhellenic Socialist Movement. PASOK is one of the parties in the Movement for Change.

