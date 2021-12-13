California proposes reducing incentives for rooftop solar

By KATHLEEN RONAYNE

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Californians who decide to install home solar panels and storage systems would get lower discounts on their energy bills under a proposal released by state regulators that would lengthen to a decade the time it takes to recoup the costs of installation. The proposal unveiled Monday would change California’s current net energy metering program. It allows residential solar customers to sell energy they don’t use back to power companies at retail rates. That usually results in a big discount on their energy bills. State regulators and major utilities say that means home solar customers aren’t paying their fare share of costs fo the energy grid’s operation.