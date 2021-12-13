Stocks open lower following best weekly gain since February

The Associated Press

Stocks are opening modestly lower on Wall Street Monday as the market gets the week off to a slow start following its best weekly gain since February. The S&P 500 index fell 0.3% in the early going. The tech-heavy Nasdaq gave up 0.2% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.4%. Energy companies were among the biggest losers as the price of oil fell 0.7%, and travel related companies including Carnival and United Airlines were also lower. European markets were mixed, and Asian markets also closed mixed overnight. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 1.46%.